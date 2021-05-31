CFL issues statement regarding discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous children at former residential school

TORONTO — The CFL issued the following statement on Sunday evening:

The Canadian Football League and its clubs join with all those honouring and remembering the memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently found at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia. The suffering of their families – and the collective trauma this has triggered for Indigenous people across the country – reminds us all that Canada’s story includes acts of extreme cruelty fuelled by racism and colonialism, and there is so much more to be done to acknowledge and address the pain and injustice imposed upon First Nations, Métis and Inuit.