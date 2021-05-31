U SPORTS announces revised football eligibility policies

TORONTO – U SPORTS announced Monday new football eligibility policies after undergoing a review of the previous Maximum Years (or “age cap”) regulation.

Following consultation with a number of internal and external resources, including football’s Sport Technical Sub-Committee (STSC), an expansion of the sport’s current Participation Rules for Competition Outside of Post-Secondary Sport will be implemented for the 2021-22 Academic Year.

Effective for the 2021-22 Academic Year, Policy 40.10.6.2.1.6.2 will read as follows:

Participation in any other club tackle football league inside or outside of Canada or the United States, subsequent to August 15 of the year an athlete turns 20, is subject to the charging of eligibility.

The policy will apply to student-athletes who were listed on a 2019-20 or 2020-21 Eligibility Certificate, as well as student-athletes entering into U SPORTS for the first time in the upcoming 2021-22 season – which will allow for current and future student-athletes to be transitioned into the updated Participation-based concept.

Monday’s announcement follows the one-time exemption of Policy 40.10.4.3.1.2 (Maximum Years in Men’s Football) announced last July – which permitted all currently-eligible student-athletes to participate in the 2021 football season, even if they exceed the policy and the age limit of 25 years old before the start of the 2021 campaign.

As of August 15, 2021, Policy 40.10.4.3.1.2 will be eliminated.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the implementation of Policy 40.10.6.2.1.6.2, click here.