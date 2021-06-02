Alouettes sign draft picks David Côté and Ethan Makonzo

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed kicker David Côté and linebacker Ethan Makonzo, two players selected in the 2021 CFL Canadian Draft.

Côté was chosen in the fifth round (45th overall), while Makonzo was selected in the sixth round (46th overall) last May.

Côté (six-foot-four, 215 pounds) played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or and led the RSEQ conference and had 108 points in 2019, including 72 which came from his conference-high 24 field goals. He was named a RSEQ First Team All-Star and was invited to the Hula Bowl this past January, despite the 2020 U SPORTS season being cancelled. He made three field goals in his team’s 15-13 win. He helped the Rouge et Or win national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Makonzo (six-foot-one, 220 pounds) played eight games with the Université de Montreal Carabins in 2019 and had two interceptions and six solo tackles, with five assisted tackles. The Montreal, QC native was an RSEQ Defensive All-Star Team selection. He reunites with Alouettes’ GM Danny Maciocia, who was his head coach with the Carabins.

“We are pleased to have reached these agreements, which will allow us to count on these two players come training camp. They both played football in Quebec and we know them really well,” said Maciocia.

“Côté and Makonzo are extremely proud to be part of the Alouettes and we know they will give their all when they will step on the field.”