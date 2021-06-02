Argos sign American DB Chris Edwards

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American DB Chris Edwards, the team announced on Wednesday.

Edwards, 28, spent 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers after signing with the NFL club in January that year and saw action in a Week 12 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound defensive back played all 18 games for the BC Lions in 2019, tallying 50 tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles. The Detroit, Michigan native was signed by Edmonton in 2017 and played two seasons and 35 games for the West Division team, totalling 62 defensive tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one touchdown and in 2017 averaged nearly 25 yards on kick returns. Coming out of college, Edwards was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 playing in one pre-season game and recording three tackles.

The University of Idaho product played 18 games for the Vandals over two seasons (2015-2016) and added 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Prior to his time at Idaho, Edwards played at Butte College in California, where the Roadrunners were named co-national champions and Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan.