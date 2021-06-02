New Logo, Who Dis?: Trevor Harris rocks new Elks gear

When Edmonton revealed their new name and logo on Tuesday, the consensus across the league was that it looked awesome.

The colours, the logo, the swag. It was all there and fans and players alike couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new gear.

Edmonton Elks QB Trevor Harris was one of the first members of the squad to get some of the new threads and treated us to an unboxing with the help of his two kiddos.

Special delivery for Trevor Harris! QBs and kids both love the new gear! Get yours at: https://t.co/IlFroOCu4W pic.twitter.com/nkJxHVeZ65 — Edmonton Elks (@elks) June 2, 2021

And for those asking, yeah we got new gear! Head to https://t.co/fuunWL4aMp to be among the first to rep the new logo. #ElksCharge pic.twitter.com/wdLOgE7iaj — Edmonton Elks (@elks) June 1, 2021

If you want to get your hands on some of this gear, head on over to the Edmonton Elks shop where hoodies, hats, t-shirts and more are available.