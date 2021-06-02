Follow CFL

Willie Jefferson and Vernon Adams Jr. go all-in for Jets-Habs

CFL fans know firsthand that things can get heated when Winnipeg and Montreal get together.

The Blue Bombers and Alouettes had a classic encounter in 2019, with Vernon Adams Jr. leading his Als past Willie Jefferson and the Bombers for an ultra-dramatic 38-37 win. Runs were made, tensions ran high and a great mini-rivalry was born on a Saturday in September.

With the Winnipeg Jets set to host the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday night, Adams Jr. and Jefferson reunited on CBC News Network to rep their adopted cities and to talk a little trash.

You can guess how the picks went. Jefferson has his Jets advancing out of the North Division, while Adams thinks Carey Price and the Canadiens are bound for the third round.

