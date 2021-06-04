Riders sign second overall draft pick Nelson Lokombo

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed their first round CFL draft pick, defensive back Nelson Lokombo.

Lokombo (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders second overall in the 2021 CFL Draft. He comes off a sensational 2019 season at the University of Saskatchewan, winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s most outstanding defensive player. During that season he made 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He was also named Canada West’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, a Canada West All-Star and a U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian.

In 30 career games with the Huskies, Lokombo has 115 tackles,10 interceptions, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2017, the Abbotsford, BC native was named the Huskies’ Rookie of the Year and helped the team win Hardy Cup, bringing it back to the University of Saskatchewan for the first time in 10 years.