Stamps sign American LB Jarell White

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Jarell White, the team announced on Monday.

White played four years at the University of Cincinnati and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honours as a senior in 2020 after leading the Bearcats with 77 tackles including eight tackles for a loss while adding two sacks and two interceptions.

In 49 career games at Cincinnati, White accumulated 247 tackles including 25 tackles for loss and added 4.5 sacks, four interceptions including a pick-six, four forced fumbles and nine passes defended.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing 2021 season

» Rested, Healthy, Hungry: Bo, Stamps ready for 2021

» Cauz: MBT adds intrigue to Argos’ QB room