Alouettes add six more to their roster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has signed offensive linemen Cole Boozer and David Brown, defensive lineman Landis Durham, linebacker Jermaine Grace, defensive back Adarius Pickett and receiver Rashad Ross.

Boozer (six-foot-five, 295 pounds) played four years for the Temple University Owls, where he was elected to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2016. A year later, he was the only offensive player to have started all games for his team. He protected quarterback P.J. Walker for three years, helping him to become the all-time passing and touchdowns leader at Temple. The 26-year-old Hunt Valley, MD native spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

Brown (six-foot-five, 300 pounds) was dominant during his last two seasons with the Western University Mustangs, being chosen twice as an Ontario University Athletics All-Star and helping the team hoist the Vanier Cup in 2017. A year later, he helped Western top the offensive stats charts in the country with 48.3 points per game on average, before registering 261 points in four playoff games. In 2018, the 28-year-old was drafted in the fourth round by the Calgary Stampeders (28th total) and played five games in Alberta.

Durham (six-foot-three, 255 pounds) played four seasons with the Texas A&M University Aggies. The 23-year-old made 54 solo tackles and 57 assisted while adding 17.5 sacks in 30 career games. The Plano, TX native forced three fumbles, recovered one and registered one knockdown. He was a member of the Los Angeles Rams practice roster.

Grace (six-foot-one, 223 pounds) played four seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. The 27-year-old Hollywood, FL native played collegiately with the University of Miami Hurricanes, leading the team with 79 tackles, including six for loss in 2015. In 24-career games in the NFL, he registered nine tackles.

Pickett (five-foot-11, 198 pounds) had a brilliant collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins, amassing 274 tackles, seven interceptions and 20 knockdowns, while forcing two fumbles and recovering one. In his senior season, he led all defensive backs in the country with 123 tackles. His exploits allowed the Berkeley, CA native to sign on with the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, as he was a member of their practice rosters in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Ross (six-foot, 180 pounds) played for seven NFL teams following two years with the Arizona State University Sun Devils. The Washington Football Team gave him his first shot at the professional level. In 2015, after leading all NFL receivers in the pre-season with 266 yards on 25 receptions, including four touchdowns, the 31-year-old scored a major on a 101-yard kickoff return, on a fumble recovery and a reception in 2015. Most recently, the Vallejo, CA native caught 12 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown for the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020.