Lions add a pair of American d-linemen

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club has added two more players to its defensive line: DE Michael Divinity Jr. (A) and DL O’Bryan Goodson (A).

Divinity Jr. (six-foot-two, 241 pounds) attended 2020 training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing as a non-drafted free agent. Following his release in September, he was signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

In four seasons at Louisiana State University (2016 to 2019), Divinity Jr. registered 105 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four forced fumbles while capping off his Tigers career by winning the National Championship. After suiting up as a true freshman in 2016, Divinity Jr. made his first LSU start in the Citrus Bowl victory over Louisville that season.

Goodson (six-foot-one, 297 pounds) enjoyed a productive four seasons at the University of Memphis (2017 to 2020), suiting up in 46 games and recording 99 total tackles, six sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries plus a pass knockdown. Earned 2019 Honourable Mention All-AAC.