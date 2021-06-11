Stamps add four Americans on defence

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added four American players to their roster: Defensive linemen Kalil Morris and Qaadir Sheppard, linebacker Silas Stewart and defensive back Kobe Williams.

In another transaction, American quarterback Marcus McMaryion has been placed on the retired list.

Morris (six-foot-two, 322 pounds) signed with the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and in 2020 the 25-year-old joined the Alphas of The Spring League.

During his collegiate career at Kent State, Morris played 33 games and posted 70 tackles including seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two blocked field goals. He was named second-team all-Mid-American Conference in 2018.

Sheppard (six-foot-three, 252 pounds) played 27 games over three years at Ole Miss and recorded 81 tackles including 12 tackles for loss. He added 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defended.

As a senior, he was the starter at outside linebacker and had 25 tackles and a team-high seven quarterback hurries for the Rebels. He was named to the Southeastern Conference academic honour roll in the fall of 2019. Sheppard transferred to Ole Miss after playing nine games as a true freshman for Syracuse in 2015.

Stewart (six-foot-three, 219 pounds) attended training camp with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He was with the Alphas of The Spring League in 2020.

In college, Stewart spent two seasons at Incarnate Word and appeared in 21 games for the Cardinals, recording 130 tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 0.5 sacks. He was named second-team all-Southland conference and helped lead Incarnate Word to its first conference title as a senior in 2018. He began his collegiate career at Riverside City College in California.

Kobe Williams

Defensive back

College: Arizona State

Height: 5.10

Weight: 174

Born: Nov. 16, 1998

Birthplace: Long Beach, CA

American

Williams (five-foot-10, 174 pounds) signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Prior to turning pro, he spent three seasons at Arizona State and started in 37 of his 38 games with the Sun Devils. He recorded 143 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, two inceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2019, he allowed only 18 receptions, the fewest in the Pac-12 and was voted the team’s defensive MVP.

Williams played 11 games as a freshman at Long Beach City College and was named first-team all-conference.