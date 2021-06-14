Twitter Fingers: CFL community shows excitement after approved ’21 season

TORONTO — CFL social media was buzzing on Monday afternoon after the league announced that its board of governors had voted unanimously on a 14-game season starting on August 5.

Fans, players and media members alike all flocked to their Twitter accounts to express their excitement for the upcoming season and to finally see CFL football for the first time since November, 2019.

To everyone involved in making this morning feel like Christmas morning thank you! To the fans thank you for your patience & support during this long delay. I hope to see CFL viewership & engagement skyrocket as it has been greatly missed. It’s time to play some @CFL football 😆 https://t.co/oaOQe5dEsf — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) June 14, 2021

WE’RE BAAaaaaaaaCK! 😎 The 2021 @CFL season starts August 5 + the 108th Grey Cup in #HamOnt is December 12! pic.twitter.com/HkK0BAckVk — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 14, 2021

LET’S GOOOOOOOOO ‼️ TIME TO PLAY SOME FOOTBALL — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 14, 2021