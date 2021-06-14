Follow CFL

Twitter Fingers: CFL community shows excitement after approved ’21 season

TORONTO — CFL social media was buzzing on Monday afternoon after the league announced that its board of governors had voted unanimously on a 14-game season starting on August 5.

Fans, players and media members alike all flocked to their Twitter accounts to express their excitement for the upcoming season and to finally see CFL football for the first time since November, 2019.

