Twitter Fingers: CFL community shows excitement after approved ’21 season

TORONTO — CFL social media was buzzing on Monday afternoon after the league announced that its board of governors had voted unanimously on a 14-game season starting on August 5.
Fans, players and media members alike all flocked to their Twitter accounts to express their excitement for the upcoming season and to finally see CFL football for the first time since November, 2019.
Let’s get it!! @MTLAlouettes https://t.co/L32Ib70pNX
— Vernon Adams Jr. (@VernonAdamsJr8) June 14, 2021
To everyone involved in making this morning feel like Christmas morning thank you! To the fans thank you for your patience & support during this long delay. I hope to see CFL viewership & engagement skyrocket as it has been greatly missed. It’s time to play some @CFL football 😆 https://t.co/oaOQe5dEsf
— Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) June 14, 2021
Let’s Goooooooooo !!!!! https://t.co/gRJiUwoEyW
— Brent Monson (@Monss33) June 14, 2021
I could cry https://t.co/ZRQKcVUaFi
— DaVaris Daniels (@SincerelyToot) June 14, 2021
See you soon, Canada 🇨🇦 🏈 @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN https://t.co/Fm5QUVCx9h
— Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 14, 2021
LETS FREAKING GO!!!! It’s about damn time!!! 🤘🏼😤🐯 @Ticats @CFL https://t.co/m5zc7asJrI
— Dane Evans (@daneevans9) June 14, 2021
😈👑 showtime 7! 🎰🎰 https://t.co/pqZadDpruH
— Lucky Whitehead (@Luck2fastt) June 14, 2021
Yes!! Great news to start this week 🙌🏻#CFL #TSN https://t.co/mC6jMN3Fbi
— Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) June 14, 2021
It’s happening!!!! #CFL https://t.co/IGmuDQdy35
— Kristina Costabile🏳️🌈 (@kcostabile1) June 14, 2021
We are back @CFL
Let’s go @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/8qg7KPNJwC
— Jermarcus Hardrick (@Yoshi_Hardrick) June 14, 2021
We’re back… 😤🐯🤘🏼 @Ticats pic.twitter.com/MFPYsoEAFC
— Dane Evans (@daneevans9) June 14, 2021
WE’RE BAAaaaaaaaCK! 😎
The 2021 @CFL season starts August 5 + the 108th Grey Cup in #HamOnt is December 12! pic.twitter.com/HkK0BAckVk
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 14, 2021
LET’S GOOOOOOOOO ‼️
TIME TO PLAY SOME FOOTBALL
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 14, 2021
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: It’s official! There will be a season in 2021. We can’t wait to see you again!!!! 😍😍 More info: https://t.co/sIfbKbPKBX pic.twitter.com/j4HuUjWkcx
— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) June 14, 2021
AND WE BACK!#GoStampsGo pic.twitter.com/SgXSSEQq6Z
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) June 14, 2021
OTTAWA!!!! LET’S PLAY SOME FOOTBALL!!!! #RNATION #cfl
— Brendan Gillanders (@Bgillanders25) June 14, 2021