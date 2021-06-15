CFL teams get creative to announce 2021 schedules

TORONTO — The CFL announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday afternoon and the reaction across the league on social media was excitement.

While fans were thrilled to see when their favourite teams were playing and who their opponents were, the clubs themselves announced the news in incredibly creative ways.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS did their own version of a popular YouTube show called Hot Ones, where celebrities eat increasingly hotter wings while being interviewed. Ottawa’s version, called Hot ‘R Ones, featured Antoine Pruneau and Lewis Ward, eating hot wings as they unveiled the REDBLACKS’ schedule.

Welcome to Hot R’ Ones, the show with hot schedule releases and even hotter wings.🔥 pic.twitter.com/TNtvd1575x — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) June 15, 2021

Bo Levi Mitchell helped to release Calgary’s schedule, taking a quick break from throwing footballs at McMahon Stadium to answer a call to hear about his team’s opponents. In pure Bo Levi Mitchell style, the Stampeders QB was sure he and his team would go undefeated in 2021.

The Edmonton Elks had their kids draw images of their opponents – how cute!

Looking for a laugh? Look no further than the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ announcement where they used clips from Seinfeld to go along with their schedule.

“𝑊ℎ𝑎𝑡’𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑙 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐵𝑙𝑢𝑒 𝐵𝑜𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑠 2021 𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑𝑢𝑙𝑒?” – Jerry Seinfeld, probably.. » https://t.co/BiexTaQPlV#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/00HwkI9OAT — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 15, 2021

The Tiger-Cats announced their schedule with beautiful aerial images of Hamilton in the background.