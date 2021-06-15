Roughriders sign American LB Deon Lacey

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Deon Lacey, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lacey joins the Riders after spending four seasons in the NFL (2017-2020) with the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Over that time, he played in 53 regular season games and made 21 tackles. Lacey’s NFL career initially started in 2013 when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He suited up in three preseason games and recorded five tackles.

In February 2014, Lacey signed with the Edmonton Elks and made an immediate impact, playing in 54 games over three seasons and recording 114 defensive tackles, 68 special teams tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown. Lacey was named a CFL West All-Star in 2014 and helped the Elks win the Grey Cup in 2015. After the 2016 season, Lacey worked out for several NFL teams before signing with the Miami Dolphins in January.

Collegiately, Lacey spent four seasons at West Alabama. In his best season in 2011, he was named the Gulf Conference Defensive Player of the Year and to four All-American teams after collecting 97 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery. He finished his college career with 267 tackles, nine sacks, six forced fumbles and five interceptions.