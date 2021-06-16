Stamps sign American DL Cassanova McKinzy

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Cassanova McKinzy, the team announced on Wednesday.

After a standout collegiate career at Auburn, McKinzy signed with the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and 2017 and signed with Washington in 2018.

Over the course of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Washington, McKinzy played six regular-season games and collected one sack and two tackles including one tackle for loss.

In 58 games at linebacker over four seasons at Auburn, he recorded 265 tackles including 29.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. In his senior season, he was third on the team with 74 tackles while leading Auburn with five sacks.

In other transactions, the Stamps have released American running back Russell Hansbrough, American defensive lineman Lenny Jones and American defensive back Ashton Lampkin.