Riders sign Global P Ben Scruton, release two others

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Ben Scruton, the team announced on Friday.

Scruton joins the Roughriders after spending four collegiate seasons at the University of Hawaii (2016-2019). A collegiate career special teamer, he began to transition from defensive back and kick coverage to punter in his junior season, eventually becoming a full-time punter in his senior year.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» A look at every team’s Off-Season Depth Chart

» Circle Your Calendars: CFL releases 2021 schedule

In 2019, the Australian played in 11 games making 20 punts for 884 yards and a 44.1-yard average including five punts of 50 yards or more. He pinned seven punts inside the 20-yard line and recorded a season-long 65 yarder. In 2018, he played 12 games on special teams and tallied 10 punts, averaging 36.5 yards per punt. Scruton played an additional 22 games for the Rainbow Warriors as a defensive back, making eight tackles on defence while contributing primarily in special teams coverage.

The Club has also released the following players: