Bombers name Darrell Patterson new d-line coach

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the addition of Darrell Patterson to the 2021 coaching staff as the new defensive line coach.

A Blue Bombers alumnus, Patterson played for the club from 1984 to 1987 and was a member of the 1984 Grey Cup championship team. He brings extensive coaching experience to the Bombers staff, having most recently served as an assistant coach/defensive analyst with TCU from 2018 to 2020 following a long run with the Rice Owls from 2007 to 2017.

Patterson worked with the Rice linebackers for eight years and in his last six years with the program was also the assistant head coach. In addition, he spent seven years as the Rice special-teams coordinator and four as the run-game coordinator.

With his connections to Canada, Patterson led the school’s recruiting efforts in this country and helped Rice land eight Canadians over a nine-year span, including long-time NFL tight end Luke Wilson and defensive end Christian Covington as well as offensive linemen Scott Mitchell and Peter Godber.

Prior to his days at Rice, Patterson worked at Stanford University (2005 to 2007), Southern Methodist (2003 to 2004), Baylor (2002), Arkansas State (2001), Kentucky (1997 to 2000), Temple (1995 to 1996), and Akron (1992 to 1994). He began his coaching career as an intern with the BC Lions in 1991.

A standout linebacker at TCU during his playing days from 1979 to 1982, Patterson is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame and remains the school’s all-time leader in tackles. He was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round, 151st overall, of the 1983 NFL Draft and first made his way north to Winnipeg and the Blue Bombers in 1984. He would suit up for 49 regular-season games with the Bombers from 1984 to 1987 before moving on to the Ottawa Rough Riders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His best season statistically came in 1987, when he finished with eight sacks, behind only Blue Bomber hall of famers Tyrone Jones and Mike Gray.