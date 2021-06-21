Canadian receiver Jevon Cottoy opts back in with Lions for ’21

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club announced on Monday that WR Jevon Cottoy (N) has opted back in for the 2021 season.

“I was grateful for the opportunities I had down south, but now the goal is the Grey Cup with this great group being put together. I can’t wait to hit the field in Kamloops,” Cottoy said.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound receiver most recently attended a workout with the San Francisco 49ers after he was granted a release in 2020 to pursue NFL opportunities. Cottoy enjoyed a remarkable rookie season in orange in 2019, hauling in 38 receptions for 386 yards and a touchdown. The solid production earned him a team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie.

Cottoy originally signed with the Lions following an outstanding 2018 campaign with the Langley Rams where he recorded 39 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. He then added a remarkable 25 catches for 645 yards in four playoff games on route to earning a BCFC All-Star nod.

Born in St. Vincent, Cottoy moved to Calgary as a youngster and would go on to begin his junior football career with the Calgary Colts from 2014 to 2017.

The 2021 BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort begins Saturday, July 10 at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops. More info on camp including a daily practice schedule can be viewed here.