Elks sign veteran LS Chad Rempel

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed LS Chad Rempel and released LS Zach Greenberg.

Rempel is a 15-year CFL veteran and two-time Grey Cup Champion (2012, 2019). The Sherwood Park native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the third round (35th overall) of the 2004 CFL Draft. He has played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders and the NFL’s Chicago Bears in his pro career.

Rempel will assume long snapping duties after Ryan King‘s retirement in April. King held down the role for the Elks for the past eight years.