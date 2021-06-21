Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Elks sign veteran LS Chad Rempel

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed LS Chad Rempel and released LS Zach Greenberg.

Rempel is a 15-year CFL veteran and two-time Grey Cup Champion (2012, 2019). The Sherwood Park native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the third round (35th overall) of the 2004 CFL Draft. He has played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders and the NFL’s Chicago Bears in his pro career.

Rempel will assume long snapping duties after Ryan King‘s retirement in April. King held down the role for the Elks for the past eight years.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!