Stamps sign receiver Kam Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed rookie American receiver Kam Williams.

The University of the Incarnate Word alum was most recently with the Alphas of The Spring League.

Williams (23, six-foot-tw0 and 225 pounds) played 15 games over two seasons at Incarnate Word and made 71 receptions for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns. He cracked the 100-yard mark in four of six games as a senior including a season-high 146 against Texas Southern. For the season, he had 35 catches for 514 yards and four scores.

Prior to enrolling at Incarnate Word, Williams played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Tex., and recorded 40 receptions for 551 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games.