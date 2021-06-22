Derek Dennis announces he will not play in 2021

EDMONTON — Just about a month before training camp begins, former CFL Most Outstanding Lineman Derek Dennis has announced that he will be sitting out of the 2021 campaign.

Dennis stated on Tuesday via his Twitter account that he is not retiring from football, but rather taking the year off to take care of his family.

“Writing this is not easy and def something I didn’t foresee happening,” he said in a series of tweets. “But football no longer provides the opportunity to be able to care for my family properly in all facets so for that reason I will not be playing in the upcoming season. I appreciate Edmonton for the opportunity to continue my career but I wouldn’t be a man of my word if family didn’t come first. I am not retiring just taking an extended break to care for my two young children and significant other as best as I can!”

Dennis signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Elks earlier this year.