Elks adjust staff, name Chris Rippon special teams coordinator

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have made the following changes to their coaching staff:

• Chris Rippon – promoted to special teams coordinator

• Derek Oswalt – new title of assistant special teams coordinator/defensive assistant

• Cam Robinson – named linebackers coach

Rippon brings 37 years of college coaching experience with involvement in all three phases of the game (including more than a decade of experience coaching special teams). Rippon’s experience includes stops at the University of Mississippi, Marshall University, Rutgers University and Syracuse University. The 2021 season will be his first season coaching in the Canadian Football League.

Oswalt was a member of the 2016 Grey Cup champion Ottawa REBLACKS as their linebackers coach and was also a member of the 2015 team that participated in the 103rd Grey Cup. Prior to joining the Elks in 2019 as a defensive assistant, he was the special team’s coach for the University of Calgary Dinos in 2018.

Cam Robinson has several years’ experience coaching the defensive side of the ball. He was most recently the outside linebackers coach for Fort State Greyhounds. Robinson has experience in the CFL, spending three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a linebackers coach and a quality control coach. Prior to becoming a coach, Robinson was an All-conference linebacker at Middle Tennessee State.

In addition to the coaching staff changes, Mike Woytowich has been named the club’s head video coordinator.