REDBLACKS’ WR Brad Sinopoli announces retirement

OTTAWA — After a nine-season CFL career that saw him emerge as both a star player and fan favourite, REDBLACKS receiver Brad Sinopoli has announced his retirement from professional football.

Sinopoli, who will go down as one of the best REDBLACKS in team history, finishes his career having played five campaigns with the REDBLACKS, racking up 5,741 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 139 games. He also won a pair of Grey Cup rings, the second of which came with the REDBLACKS in 2016, ending a 40-year championship drought for Ottawa.

“It’s been an incredible ride but after a lot of thought and listening to my body, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football,” Sinopoli said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell.”

Though retiring as a player, Sinopoli won’t be going far as he transitions into a new role as a Community Ambassador with OSEG.

An unflappable presence on the field for picking up yards after catches (he finishes his career with 1,565 YAC), Sinopoli was an equally popular presence with fans. Nicknamed one of “the buds” Sinopoli retires having endeared himself to teammates, coaches, staff and fans alike.

“Brad epitomized what it is to be a REDBLACK…always smiling, he was a humble, dedicated professional who let his play do the talking,” said REDBLACKS GM Marcel Desjardins. “We’ll miss his ability on the field as well as his contributions in the locker room and in the community.”

While Sinopoli, who won the 2010 Hec Crighton Trophy as the Most Outstanding Canadian in U SPORTS (formerly CIS), is known league-wide as a humble star who lets his play do the talking, his list of career achievements paint a picture of a CFL great.

In addition to two Grey Cups, Sinopoli was twice crowned the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian player (2015, 2018), both times with Ottawa. The Peterborough native was named a CFL All-Star in 2018 and East All-Star in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Full statement from Brad Sinopoli:

“Well, RNation, my time on the field has come to an end.

It’s been an incredible ride but after a lot of thought and listening to my body, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football. It wasn’t an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell.

So many people were involved in helping get to this point of career, the point of being able to retire as a healthy, proud and grateful CFLer. I’d love to be able to thank you all — and I will — but there are many of you and it’s going to take a little time.

I will be forever thankful for the opportunity the Calgary Stampeders gave me at both quarterback and receiver and beyond grateful to the Ottawa REDBLACKS for giving me a chance to turn into the player I never thought I would. The REDBLACKS organization, the coaches, fans and players have left me with lifelong memories that I will cherish forever.

I love the City of Ottawa and I’ll always be a REDBLACK.

Thank you, RNation”

❤️#88