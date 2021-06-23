Stamps add DB Josh Nurse

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Josh Nurse.

The University of Utah alum was in uniform for two National Football League games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» REDBLACKS WR Brad Sinopoli announces retirement

» Trusting The Process: Stamps tap into their systems for ’21 roster

Nurse (24, six-foot-three, 200 pounds) signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and was released at the conclusion of training camp. He then joined Jacksonville’s practice squad and was activated for a Nov. 8 game against Houston and a Nov. 29 contest against Cleveland.

In college, Nurse played 40 games over three seasons with the Utes. He primarily saw action on special teams during his first two years before making 10 starts at cornerback in his final season. For his collegiate career, he accumulated 34 tackles including two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six passes defended. Prior to attending Utah, Nurse played six games at receiver for Georgia Military College in 2015 and had one catch for 10 yards. He attended Blinn College in 2016 and saw action on the Buccaneers’ scout team.