Elks sign National OL Matt O’Donnell

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell, the team announced on Thursday.

O’Donnell’s signing makes him the longest serving member of team, beginning his tenure with the club in 2012. The 6-11 lineman has been a fixture on many strong Edmonton offensive lines, including a 2019 line that led the CFL in fewest sacks allowed and also paved the way for a 1,000 yard rusher.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» Elks sign Stafford; Elliott announces retirement

» Taking Special Teams by the Antlers: Elks need return punch

He has demonstrated versatility throughout his career with ability to play both guard and tackle. O’Donnell was a member of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup Championship squad and was named a CFL All-Star in 2017 and a CFL West Division All-Star in 2017 and 2019.

The 32-year-old was originally drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with their second-round pick (15th overall) in 2011 CFL Draft. O’Donnell spent parts of three seasons with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals (2011-12, 2015) alongside his time in the CFL.

His rights were originally acquired by Edmonton through a trade with Saskatchewan. O’Donnell along with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 CFL Draft was sent to the Roughriders in exchange for import wide receiver Greg Carr and a fifth-round pick in the 2013 CFL Draft.