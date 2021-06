CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announce a pair of transactions as American receiver Aaron Peck and American defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes have been placed on the retired list.

Peck signed with the Stampeders on April 30, 2019 and spent the majority of the 2019 season on the practice roster. The Fresno State product appeared in two games and had nine receptions for 105 yards.

Barnes signed with the Stampeders in January.