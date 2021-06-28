Ticats add three, release nine on busy Monday

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the football club has signed three American players: Defensive tackle Lee Autry and defensive backs Reggie Cole and Adonis Davis.

Autry, 24, most recently spent time in the National Football League on the practice roster of the Las Vegas Raiders (2020) after stints with the Los Angeles Chargers (2020) and Chicago Bears (2020). The six-foot-two, 305-pound native of Albemarle, North Carolina began his collegiate career at Itawamba Community College (2015 to 2016) before transferring to Mississippi State in 2017. He was redshirted in 2017 before playing 18 games, including five starts, over his next two seasons (2018 to 2019), registering 23 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 quarterback sacks. He is the brother of Tennessee Titans’ defensive end Denico Autry.

Cole, 24, most recently spent time in The Spring League with The Linemen (2021), winning a Mega Bowl championship on June 19. He previously spent time with the XFL’s DC Defenders (2019 to 2020) after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 XFL Draft. The six-foot-two, 185-pound native of Houston, Texas spent his collegiate career at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor(2015 to 2018), where he played 51 games, including 20 starts, over four seasons for the Crusaders, registering 93 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Davis, 23, played 41 games over four seasons at Abilene Christian University (2016 to 2019), registering 146 total tackles, seven interceptions and 26 pass breakups. The five-foot-10, 181-pound native of Bastrop, Texas was given 2019 Southland Conference Second Team All-Conference Defense honours after being named an honourable mention in 2018.

The Tiger-Cats also announced a series of other player transactions Monday.

The following nine players have been released:

USA – DE – Yurik Bethune

USA – WR – Dontez Byrd

USA – DE – Koron Crump

USA – DB – Qudarius Ford

NAT – WR – Brian Jones

USA – WR – Damoun Patterson

USA – DT – Johnny Robinson

USA – DB – Herb Waters

USA – QB – David Watford

The following four players have retired:

USA – DB – Brandon Bryant

USA – QB – Hayden Moore

USA – WR – Justin Sumpter

USA – DB – Ronald Zamort