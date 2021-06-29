Elks sign American QB Drew Anderson, American DL Chei Hill

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Drew Anderson and American defensive lineman Chei Hill, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anderson is a 25-year-old quarterback out of Murray State University. The 6-4 pivot went unselected in the NFL Draft, but would join the Arizona Cardinals for the 2019 season. Anderson made his pro-debut in the pre-season that year, appearing in games against the LA Chargers, Oakland Raiders, and Denver Broncos. In his three appearances, Anderson completed 18 of 32 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his time at Murray State University, the Orinda, California native attended Diablo Valley College and the University of Buffalo. At Buffalo, Anderson set the school’s single game record for passing yards when he threw for 597 yards and seven touchdowns against Western Michigan, while adding an eighth touchdown on the ground. He finished the season with only 106 pass attempts but completed 66 passes for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his final college season, Anderson compiled 25 total touchdowns and 3,089 total yards with Murray State.

Anderson’s most recent football experience was with The Spring League during the 2021 season.

Hill is a Florida native who attended the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to his time at Central Oklahoma, he attended Jones College in 2019 where he recorded 50 total tackles and four sacks in 10 games.