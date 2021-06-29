Stampeders sign American DL Yurik Bethune

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Yurik Bethune, the team announced on Tuesday.

The former Alabama A&M Bulldog spent time with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and that year was also on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ practice roster for one month.

In 38 games over four seasons (2015-18) at Alabama A&M, Bethune registered 153 tackles including 33.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception. As a senior, he lead the Bulldogs with 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss as he was named first-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference.