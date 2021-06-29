Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stampeders sign American DL Yurik Bethune

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Yurik Bethune, the team announced on Tuesday.

The former Alabama A&M Bulldog spent time with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and that year was also on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ practice roster for one month.

RELATED
» Rene Paredes set to be a stabilizing presence in 2021
» A look at every team’s 2021 Off-Season Depth Charts
» Stamps add Aaron Peck to retired list

 

In 38 games over four seasons (2015-18) at Alabama A&M, Bethune registered 153 tackles including 33.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception. As a senior, he lead the Bulldogs with 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss as he was named first-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!