Alouettes sign FB Alexandre Dupuis, seven others

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has signed deals with national fullback Alexandre Dupuis, as well as American offensive lineman Chris Schleuger. The team also signed national offensive lineman Patrick Davis, who was drafted this past May.



Dupuis (6’3”, 243 lbs.) started his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2014, after the team drafted him in the fourth round (36th overall) that spring. He then played with Edmonton from 2017 to 2019. In 75 games in the CFL the 31-year-old former Université de Montréal Carabin caught 24 passes for 255 yards.

Schleuger (6’4″, 305 lbs.) was impressive in his rookie season with the Alouettes as he started 13 games in the regular season, as well as the Eastern Semi-Final. The former University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazer was a member of an offensive line that limited opposing teams to 39 quarterback sacks in 2019. The 26-year-old also helped create the openings that allowed the team to finish in second place in the CFL with 2,236 rushing yards.

Davis (6’5′, 312 lbs.) was selected in the fourth round (28th overall) in the last Canadian Draft, after playing four seasons with the Syracuse University Orange. In 2019 the offensive lineman helped his receiver Devon Bibbens gain 859 receiving yards and score six majors in eleven games thanks to good quarterback protection. He was part of an offensive line which allowed running backs Zaythan Hill and RaShawn Allen to respectively amass 413 and 378 rushing yards. In 2020 the Gatineau, QC native was limited to only one game due to an injury.

The Alouettes also announced that the club has signed national receiver Rashaun Simonise, American defensive backs Robert Nelson Jr. and Simeon Thomas, American running back Anthony Jones, as well as American offensive lineman Nick Callender.



Simonise (6’4″, 200 lbs.) will enter his third season in the CFL after spending time in Winnipeg and BC. In his career, the Vancouver native and former Calgary University Dino made nine catches for 175 yards. The 26-year-old receiver did not miss a game since his professional debut.



Nelson Jr. (5’10, 174 lbs.) spent some time in the NFL from 2014 to 2018 with stops in Cleveland, Arizona, Houston, New England, New York (Jets), Baltimore and New Orleans. In 20 games he registered 21 solo tackles and three assisted. He also made an interception, recovered a fumble and added two knockdowns. The defensive back also played in the AAF with Arizona, as well as the XFL with Houston and St. Louis. In his final year with the Arizona State University Sun Devils, the 31-year-old was elected on the First Team All-Pac 12.



Thomas (6’3″, 197 lbs.) was drafted in the sixth round (188th total) by the Cleveland Browns, in 2018. The 27-year-old Miami, FL native was then a member of the Seattle Seahawks, before playing for Washington where he made eight tackles in 12 games. In the collegiate ranks, Thomas played for the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns, having his best season in 2016, registering 40 tackles, on top of knocking down five passes and making two interceptions in 13 games.



Jones (5’11”, 211 lbs.) completed his collegiate career with the Florida Atlantic University Cougars on a strong note, as he scored nine rushing touchdowns in 2019, completing the season with 867 yards on 187 carries. He also caught ten passes for 123 yards on top of scoring two receiving touchdowns. In four seasons with the Cougars, the 24-year-old Miami, FL native cumulated 2,010 yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 271 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He took part in the Seattle Seahawks training camp in 2020.



Callender (6’6”, 321 lbs.) played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020 after stops with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old played for the Colorado State University Rams, where he helped the offence rank eighth in the country for sacks allowed and 12th for passing efficiency in his senior season.