Bombers agree to terms with American WR Cam Meredith

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with American receiver Cam Meredith, the team announced on Thursday.

Meredith (6-3, 210, Illinois State, September 21, 1992 in Westchester, Ill.) comes to the Blue Bombers with 31 games of National Football League experience – 25 with the Chicago Bears over the 2015-16 seasons and six with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He spent part of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots.

RELATED

» Collaros, Bombers overjoyed about getting back on the field

» When it comes to special teams, Winnipeg sets the gold standard

» Bombers add three to their trenches

Meredith began his college career with Illinois State in 2011 as a quarterback before switching to receiver in 2013. Over the next two seasons, he led the Redbirds in receiving and finished 2014 with 66 receptions for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

He was signed by the Bears as undrafted free agent in 2015 and finished his rookie campaign with 11 receptions for 120 yards in 11 games and followed that with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2016.

In 2017 Meredith suffered a torn ACL in Chicago’s third pre-season game, costing him the entire season. He then signed with the New Orleans Saints but injuries limited Meredith to just six games in ’18 and he was then released in late July of 2019. He then signed with the Patriots but was released in October of that year.