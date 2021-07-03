Follow CFL

Elks add offensive lineman Justin Renfrow

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Saturday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Justin Renfrow.

Renfrow has appeared in 18 games over his three year CFL career split between the BC Lions (2019) and the Calgary Stampeders (2017, 2018). He signed with Edmonton as a free agent in 2020 but was released by the team in January of this year.

Prior to joining the CFL, Renfrow was a member of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 2014. He also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills.

