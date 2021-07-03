Roughriders add 10 to suspended list including LaBatte, McCray

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of the beginning of training camp.

10 players were released, most notably National offenensive lineman Brendon LeBatte, who had spoken to the media earlier in the week about sitting out of the 2021 campaign, and American defensive back L.J. McCray. McCray started in 13 games in 2019 and recorded 47 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions and was expected to take on a starting role in the Riders secondary this season.

Other suspensions included National defensive back Elie Bouka, American wide receiver Sam Coates, American offensive lineman Takoby Cofield, American quarterback Luke Falk, American defensive lineman Demetrius Harris, American wide receiver Tevin Jones, American running back Jeremy Langford, and American defensive back Tony Lippett.

The team also signed National offensive lineman Carter Comeau. Comeau (six-foot-six, 350 pounds) joins the Roughriders as an undrafted free agent after spending two collegiate seasons with the Calgary Dinos. The 25-year-old from Manitoba played in 14 games for the Dinos and was part of strong offensive line in 2019 that helped earn 5,209 yards of offence and 44 touchdowns on the road to winning the Vanier Cup.

Prior to attending the U of C, Comeau played one season at left tackle with the CJFL’s Okanogan Suns. That year was his first ever playing football after spending most of his childhood playing and refereeing junior hockey.

Finally, the team announced that they have released four players including American wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers, American defensive lineman Chris Livings, American defensive back Zach Sanchez and American running back Xavier Turner were all released.