REDBLACKS sign five including receiver Klukas

OTTAWA — With just a few days before the beginning of training camps, the Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the team has signed five players on Monday morning.

The team signed National linebacker Kean Harelimana, National offensive lineman Daniel Omara, American defensive back Ironhead Gallon, National fullback Mitch Raper and National receiver Michael Klukas.

Klukas played 13 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019 and caught 169 yards on 16 catches. He also added three carries for 29 yards.

Here is some more information on each of the new additions:

  • National linebacker Kean Harelimana

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 218 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-01-14
HOMETOWN: Kigali, Rwanda | SCHOOL: Laval

  • National offensive lineman Daniel Omara

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 323 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1994-03-29
HOMETOWN: Gatineau, QC | SCHOOL: Carleton

  • American defensive back Ironhead Gallon

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1994-01-18
HOMETOWN: Madison, FL | SCHOOL: Georgia Southern

  • National fullback Mitch Raper
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-07-15
HOMETOWN: Oshawa, ON | SCHOOL: Carleton
  • National receiver Michael Klukas
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 189 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-05-02
HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB | SCHOOL: Calgary
