Als announce Faubert-Lussier retires; Bray, six others suspended

MONTREAL — Ahead of the beginning of training camp this weekend, the Montreal Alouettes made a few roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the transactions was the announcement that National receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier has retired.

Faubert-Lussier (6’1″, 212 lbs.) played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who drafted him in the fifth round (39th total) in the 2016 CFL Draft. In 2019, the 28-year-old caught nine passes for 102 yards in 16 games while registering two special teams tackles. The Montreal native played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2012 to 2016 and won three Vanier Cups.

RELATED

» Ready for Kickoff: Previewing the 2021 CFL season

» Alouettes sign FB Alexandre Dupuis and seven others

» Long-time Alouette Martin Bedard announces retirement

The team also announced a handful of players were suspended, including American receiver Quan Bray. Bray played in 16 games in 2019 and caught 58 passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 123 yards on 14 punt returns and 45 yards on two kickoff returns.

The six other players on the suspended list were American defensive back Jason Hall, American offensive lineman Donald Hawkins, National linebacker DJ Lalama, National fullback Spencer Moore, American defensive back Jermaine Ponder and National offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Séguin.