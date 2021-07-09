Bombers make roster moves ahead of training camp
WINNIPEG — As many other teams have done across the league, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a few roster moves on Friday ahead of training camps opening on Saturday.
The team announced that they have added three players to the roster including American defensive back David Rivers (6-0, 185, Youngstown, July 23, 1994), American defensive back Hakeem Bailey (6-0, 190, West Virginia, March 29, 1997) and American linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (6-1, 225, Arizona State, February 7, 1997).
RELATED
» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp
» Equipment managers ready for new challenges ahead of camp
» Steinberg’s MMQB: One training camp question for every team in the West
American defensive lineman Royce LaFrance was released while American defensive end Patrick Choujda was transferred to the retired list.
Winnipeg also transferred the following players to the suspended list:
National defensive lineman Connor Griffiths
American defensive back Dexter McDougle
American linebacker Mason Moe
American receiver MeKale McKay
American running back James Williams
American running back Josh Caldwell
American defensive end Vontarrius Dora
American defensive back Marwin Evans
American receiver Malcolm Lewis