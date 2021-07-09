Elks make roster moves day before camp opens; Draheim retires

EDMONTON — A day before training camp is set to begin, the Edmonton Elks made a few roster moves on Friday afternoon.

Most notably was the announcement that offensive lineman Tommie Draheim has retired. The four-year CFL veteran played the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Edmonton. He also spent time with the BC Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The team also announced they added five Americans to their roster. More info on those players can be found below:

DB | Nick Pickett | American | Oregon

45 games over four seasons at the University of Oregon (2017-20)

160 total tackles at Oregon

Los Angeles native was 3-star prospect from Salesian High School

RB | Tarean Folston | American | Notre Dame

33 games over four seasons at the University of Notre Dame (2013-16)

1,712 career rushing yards at Notre Dame on 343 carries

Product of Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida

OL | Erick Browne | American | Merrimack College

Started 42 games at Merrimack College between 2016-19

Team captain at Merrimack during final two seasons (2018 and 2019)

Product of Everett High School in Everett, Massachusetts

LB | Curtis Akins | American | Memphis

Played 46 games at the University of Memphis from 2015-18

180 solo tackles (276 total), three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries at Memphis

Signed by Cincinnati Bengals in 2019; appeared in four pre-season games

Previously signed by Toronto (released February 1, 2021)

OL | O’Shea Dugas | American | Louisiana Tech

49 games (43 starts) over four seasons at LA Tech (2015-18)

First Team All-Conference USA (2018)

Signed by Cincinnati Bengals in 2019; spent 2019 season on reserve/injured list

Product of Northside High School in hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana

Edmonton also added that four players were transferred to the suspended list including American LB Curtis Akins (Memphis), American OL O’Shea Dugas (Louisiana Tech), American OL Darrell Brown (Louisiana Tech) and American DB Debione Renfro (Texas A&M)