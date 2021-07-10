Checking Down: News and notes from Day 1 of TC

TORONTO — The first day of training camp brings plenty of news from across the Canadian Football League.

The excitement was in the air as most teams hit the field for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL training camp:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions were not on the field on Saturday with their first full practice commencing on Sunday (BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Just ahead of camp opening, the Elks announced that offensive lineman Tommie Draheim has retired (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Offensive lineman Nila Kasitati announced his retirement from football on Saturday and the team announced they signed national linebacker/long snapper Ben Whiting (CFL.ca).

– WR Josh Huff and RB Ka’Deem Carey both arrived late in Canada and are still completing their mandatory quarantine (Danny Austin, Calgary Sun).

– LB Cory Greenwood and DL Connor McGough were not at practice on Saturday and the team has said that they are both dealing with injuries (Danny Austin, Calgary Sun).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The team announced on Saturday morning that they signed American defensive back Mike Stevens and have released American receiver Xavier Ubosi (CFL.ca).

– A few players were missing from practice today, including Nick Marshall and Deon Lacey, but head coach Craig Dickenson confirmed they are still in quarantine and should join the team in the near future (Britton Gray, CJME).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– After his first practice with the team, quarterback Zach Collaros says he feels like the team is picking up right where they left off (BlueBombers.com).

– Andrew Harris was so excited to his the field he was about 20 minutes early on the turf ahead of practice and says it was a “great, exciting day” (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Hamilton signed two players on Saturday including American defensive end Stacy Keely and national placekicker/punter Michael Domagala (CFL.ca).

– Head coach Orlondo Steinauer is confident with the kickers he has on the roster as he begins early evaluations for a replacement for Lirim Hajrullahu (Ticats.ca).

– QB Dane Evans said that the lead up to training camp was filled with so much excitement that it felt like the night before Christmas (Ticats.ca)

– All eyes will be on the quarterbacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats training camp as everyone asks the question: Who’s the Ticats starting QB? (Steve Milton, The Hamilton Spectator)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– WR Martavis Bryant has had passport issues, according to head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, and will hopefully join camp soon (Sean Bowan, Argonauts.ca).

– Bryant, along with eight others, were added to the suspended list on Saturday morning. The team also announced that RB Bishop Sankey has retired (CFL.ca).

– Nick Arbuckle stayed competitive against former teammate Bo Levi Mitchell this off-season as the pair hopes to become a QB battle similar to the likes of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning (John Hodge, 3DownNation).

– Head coach Ryan Dinwidde confirmed that Rich Stubler will join the team as a defensive assistant and is currently in quarantine (John Hodge, 3DownNation).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS’ first practice of the year gets underway on Sunday.

– The REDBLACKS made a few roster moves on the first day of camp, including adding OL Alex Fontana and Daniel Omara, LB Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga, DBs Tony Anderson and Johnathon Alston, DL Frank Beltre and WR Ervin Phillips to the suspended list. They also announced that QB Chase Litton has been released (Tim Baines, Postmedia).

– Ottawa has quite a bit of work to do ahead of them this training camp after hoping to improve on their 2019 campaign and to fill the holes of recent retirements (Tim Baines, Postmedia).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Like the BC Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS, the Montreal Alouettes first on-field practice is set to get under way on Sunday.