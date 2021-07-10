Riders sign DB Mike Stevens, release WR Xavier Ubosi

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced a couple of transactions on the day of training camps opening. They’ve signed American defensive back Mike Stevens and have released American receiver Xavier Ubosi.

Stevens (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) comes to the Roughriders after most recently playing in the XFL for the Los Angeles Wildcats. He played five games and made 23 tackles, two interceptions and a sack before the league suspended operations in 2020. Prior to that, Stevens attended training camp with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019, attended rookie camp with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2018 and spent time with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

Collegiately, Stevens attended North Carolina State, where he suited up for 35 games. Over four seasons he made 79 tackles, 18 passes defended, three tackles for loss, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and one sack.

Ubosi, 27, signed with the Riders in December of 2019, after a stint in the NFL that saw him with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.