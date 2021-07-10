Stamps OL Nila Kasitati announces retirement; Whiting joins Calgary

CALGARY — Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Nila Kasitati has announced his retirement, the team revealed on Saturday.

“It was a tough decision to make but regardless, I am proud to have been on this team,” said Kasitati. “It was an honour and pleasure to have been a part of the Stampeders family.”

Signed in 2018, the University of Oklahoma product played 20 games over two seasons with the Red and White including 16 starts at right tackle during the 2019 season.

“I thank Nila for being part of the Stampeders family and wish him the best of luck in the future with his family,” said Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have signed national linebacker/long snapper Ben Whiting.

Whiting was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the seventh round (57th overall) of the 2019 CFL draft and he attended the Als’ training camp in 2019 before returning to the University of Saskatchewan.

Whiting played 46 games for the Huskies, totaling 244 tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Saskatchewan saw post-season action in four of Whiting’s five seasons, including a Hardy Cup victory as Canada West champions in 2018.

Also, American receiver Ryan Grant, American running back Brandon Wilds, global defensive lineman Franklin Agbasimere and global running back Nico Leonard have been placed on the suspended list.