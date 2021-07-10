Follow CFL

Ticats sign DE Stacy Keely, K/P Michael Domagala

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Saturday the football club has signed American defensive end Stacy Keely and national placekicker/punter Michael Domagala.

Keely, 26, most recently spent time on the practice squad with the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings (2019-20) after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The 6-6, 220-pound native of Omaha, Nebraska played 23 games over two seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, tallying 42 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal for the Blazers. He began his collegiate career as a tight end at South Dakota State University before transferring to Iowa Western Community College and making the transition to defensive end.

Domagala, 25, previously attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2019. Prior to turning pro, he played eight games for Carleton University in 2018, converting 16 of 21 field goal attempts and all 26 extra point attempts, and recording 63 punts for an average of 40.1 yards per punt for the Ravens. In 42 career games at Carleton from 2013-18, the 5-9, 202-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario converted 73 of 96 field goal attempts and all 132 extra point attempts, and registered 347 punts for an average of 38.8 yards per punt.

The Tiger-Cats also announced the following two players have retired:
USA – DT – Quindarius Thagard
USA – OL – Travis Vornkahl

