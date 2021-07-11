Als announce Lauzon-Seguin retires; sign three players to roster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Sunday that National offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Séguin has be placed on the retired list.

Lauzon-Seguin, who signed with Montreal as a free agent earlier this year, played in two Grey Cups in his first three seasons in the CFL, winning it all as a rookie in 2016 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The Université Laval Rouge et Or product played seven games for the REDBLACKS in 2019 and has appeared in 54 CFL games since being drafted seventh overall by Ottawa in 2016. He was voted a CFL East Division All-Star in 2017.

The team also announced that three players have been added to the roster including National offensive lineman Samuel Ducharme, American defensive lineman Christopher Favoroso and American offensive lineman Brock Ruble.

And finally, it was announced that American defensive back Ryan Carter was added to the six-game injured list while American defensive lineman Landis Durham was released.