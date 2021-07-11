Elks add OL Thaddeus Coleman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added American offensive lineman Thaddeus Coleman to the roster, the team announced on Sunday.

Coleman was added to the Elks active roster Sunday morning, and subsequently moved to the suspended list until he has completed CFL COVID-19 protocols.

The 6-foot-7 product of Mississippi Valley State is no stranger to Edmonton after spending three seasons with club between 2013 and 2015.

Coleman went on to play four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-19) and is a veteran of 92 career CFL regular season games.