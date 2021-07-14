Bombers to open on Aug. 5 at full capacity

WINNIPEG — The 2021 CFL season will kick off on Aug. 5 in Winnipeg and the Blue Bombers will be allowed 100 per cent fan capacity at IG Field when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Manitoba health authorities made the announcement Wednesday, pointing out that fans will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend. IG Field holds 33,500 fans.

Needless to say, there’s been a joyous reaction in Winnipeg.

After their season-opening Grey Cup rematch with the Ticats, the Bombers host the Toronto Argonauts on Aug. 13. The Bombers’ last home game was on Oct. 25, 2019. Winnipeg pulled out a 29-28 win over the visiting Calgary Stampeders in front of 24,460 fans. The Bombers would go on to win their next three playoff games on the road, culminating in their Grey Cup win over Hamilton.