Ticats sign National DT Austin Fordham-Miller

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has signed national defensive tackle Austin Fordham-Miller.

Fordham-Miller spent four years at Western University (2017 to 2020), capturing the Vanier Cup national championship in 2017. He also helped the Mustangs reach the Vanier Cup final again in 2018 and the Ontario University Athletics final in 2019. Most recently, the six-foot-three, 270-pound native of Morpeth, Ont. played nine games in 2019-20 for the Mustangs, recording 26 total tackles, with 5.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack.