  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Ticats sign National DT Austin Fordham-Miller

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has signed national defensive tackle Austin Fordham-Miller.

Fordham-Miller spent four years at Western University (2017 to 2020), capturing the Vanier Cup national championship in 2017. He also helped the Mustangs reach the Vanier Cup final again in 2018 and the Ontario University Athletics final in 2019. Most recently, the six-foot-three, 270-pound native of Morpeth, Ont. played nine games in 2019-20 for the Mustangs, recording 26 total tackles, with 5.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack.

