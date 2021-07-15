REDBLACKS remove Beltre, Omara from suspended list

OTTAWA – The REDBLACKS have released American defensive linemen Bryson Young and Connor Flagel and have activated American d-lineman Frank Beltre and Canadian o-lineman Daniel Omara from the suspended list.

Beltre, 31, signed with the REDBLACKS in May. The team placed him on its suspended list last week and it was expected he would join the team in short order.

Beltre has five years’ experience in the CFL and was a key part of the Toronto Argonauts’ special teams makeup in 2019, where he had 27 special teams tackles and a forced fumble, to go with eight defensive tackles.

Omara was an undrafted signing for the REDBLACKS in 2019 and he spent that season on the practice roster. The six-foot-five, 323-pound Carleton alum will get a chance to move up Ottawa’s depth chart in the coming weeks.