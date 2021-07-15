Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

REDBLACKS remove Beltre, Omara from suspended list

OTTAWA – The REDBLACKS have released American defensive linemen Bryson Young and Connor Flagel and have activated American d-lineman Frank Beltre and Canadian o-lineman Daniel Omara from the suspended list.

Beltre, 31, signed with the REDBLACKS in May. The team placed him on its suspended list last week and it was expected he would join the team in short order.

Beltre has five years’ experience in the CFL and was a key part of the Toronto Argonauts’ special teams makeup in 2019, where he had 27 special teams tackles and a forced fumble, to go with eight defensive tackles.

Omara was an undrafted signing for the REDBLACKS in 2019 and he spent that season on the practice roster. The six-foot-five, 323-pound Carleton alum will get a chance to move up Ottawa’s depth chart in the coming weeks.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!