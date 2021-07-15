Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
Riders sign Cdn RB David Savard, American WR Jordan Suell

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian running back David Savard and American wide receiver Jordan Suell.

Savard (six-foot-one, 215 pounds) joins the Riders after spending five collegiate seasons at the University of Sherbrooke. Savard was an integral part of the Vert & Or’s special teams unit and took a leadership role that saw him named a team captain. In 2018, he played in the East-West Bowl and also earned an invite to the 2019 CFL Eastern Regional Combine.

Suell (six-foot-six, 205 pounds) joins the Roughriders after most recently playing in the Spring League. In 2020, he helped the Generals win the championship, scoring one touchdown and earning 100 yards on four receptions in the final game.

The Washington native spent five collegiate seasons at the University of Southern Oregon where he made 112 receptions for 2,184 yards and 27 touchdowns. Suell had an impressive filmed pro day where he clocked a 40-yard dash in 4.49 and 4.52 seconds. He worked out for the New England Patriots this past January.

