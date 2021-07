OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American running back Justin Davis. The 25-year-old played his college football at USC and spent three seasons (2017 to 2019) with the L.A. Rams, before spending last season on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice roster.

The REDBLACKS added Davis to the suspended list, noting he’s eligible to practice on July 23. The team also placed American running back Akeem Hunt on the suspended list.