Riders ink American LB Michael Pinckney

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Michael Pinckney.

Pinckney (six-foot-one, 220 pounds) comes to the Roughriders after signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2020 season on the practice roster.

Prior to turning pro, Pinckney had a very successful collegiate career at the University of Miami, starting in all 13 games as a true freshman, leading him to being named a freshman All-American by ESPN. Over four seasons and 49 games, Pinckney made 267 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended and one fumble recovery. He earned All-ACC honourable mentions in 2017 and 2018 and was named second-team All-ACC as a senior in 2019.

The Roughriders have also released American defensive back Kenneth Acker.

