WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Drew Richmond.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound went undrafted by the NFL in 2020, after spending a graduate year playing right tackle for the USC Trojans. The 25-year-old played in The Spring League this year.

The Bombers also released o-lineman Nolan Ulizio and moved Canadian d-lineman Zach Houghron to the suspended list.